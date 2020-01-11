chicago crime

Woman Shot in Logan Square

The woman was driven to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs

A woman was wounded Saturday when she was shot in Logan Square on the North Side.

The 35-year-old was about to get into a vehicle with her friends about 4:18 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Hamlin Avenue when she heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said. She didn’t see who fired shots or where the shots came from.

The woman was driven to Community First Medical Center with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

