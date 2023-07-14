Woman fatally shot by boyfriend at Mariano's after removing AirTag he placed inside her car: Prosecutors

A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend Thursday morning at the Evergreen Park Mariano's where she worked one day after confronting her for removing an AirTag he had put inside her car, according to authorities.

Armoni Henry, 21, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Jailene Flores, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. Flores obtained an order of protection against Henry, who she was in a "dating relationship" with, in April, according to a bond proffer in the case. While the emergency order of protection was issued, it was never served and later expired.

Just days prior to the fatal shooting, Flores' brother discovered an AirTag, a tracking device created by Apple, inside her car, authorities said. By scanning it, he was able to determine the last four numbers of the registered owner's phone number, which matched Henry's phone number. Two days later, on Wednesday, Henry went to the Mariano's where Flores worked and confronted her about the AirTag, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said. Flores, who was distraught by what happened, later told her family about the confrontation and said she had only talked to Henry because he threatened to harm both her brother and father if she stopped communication, prosecutors alleged.

Flores intended to obtain an additional restraining order after finishing her shift the next day. That morning, Henry parked his vehicle near Flores' then walked into the grocery store where he approached her, according to authorities. The two individuals walked into the backroom, and moments later, a manager reported hearing gunshots and seeing Henry running with a gun in his hands. One of Flores' co-workers, who was also in the backroom, witnessed the shooting and was able to escape through a rear door. The manager chased after Henry, who ran to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Flores, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body, later died from her injuries. About an hour after the shooting, Henry was pulled over by police after his vehicle was identified on license plate readers. Officers recovered a 9 millimeter Glock, which matched the shell casings found at the shooting. Both the manager and employee who witnessed the shooting were interviewed by police and positively identified Henry as the person responsible, authorities said.

Prosecutors revealed Henry has a history of domestic violence, including a conviction for battery in Peoria County.

NBC Chicago reached out to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, which attempted to serve the order of protection, and received the following statement:

"The order of protection was issued on April 19th. On April 20th Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve him. A resident in the home advised that Henry did not live there and he did not know him. The Sheriff’s Office called Ms. Flores and left a message seeking to clarify the address, but did not receive a call back. On May 10th Ms. Flores was present in court and the order was extended to May 31st. A Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to serve Henry on May 13th and was told by the resident that he did not live there.

Following each attempt, the Sheriff’s Office notified the court that service was attempted. Neither Henry nor Ms. Flores could be contacted. On May 31st Ms. Flores was not present in court for the status hearing and therefore the order was not extended and expired."



