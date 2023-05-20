Crime and Courts

Woman Shoots Man During Altercation on CTA Train, Chicago Police Say

A man was riding a train in the 1100 block of State Street when a "verbal altercation" ensued with a 37-year-old woman, police stated.

By Matt Stefanski

A woman was taken into custody by Chicago police late Saturday after allegedly shooting a man during an altercation on a CTA train in the Loop, authorities said.

At 8:04 p.m., a 35-year-old man was riding a Red Line train near the Roosevelt station when a verbal altercation ensued with a 37-year-old woman, according to Chicago police. The woman then produced a gun and fired shots at the victim, striking him in the left arm and right hip.

The suspect fled the train and was later placed into custody in the 1100 block of South Wabash, according to authorities. Information about the victim's condition wasn't available Saturday night.

A firearm was recovered, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

