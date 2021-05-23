River North

Woman Seriously Hurt, Man in Custody After River North Shooting

A woman was seriously injured after she was shot in the back following an altercation outside of a River North restaurant Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, the verbal altercation took place outside a restaurant in the 200 block of West Illinois at approximately 1:31 a.m. Two groups of people began shouting at one another outside of the restaurant, and during the altercation a man pulled out a weapon and started shooting, police said.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the lower back, police said. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was initially listed in serious condition.

Police say the suspect in the shooting was apprehended a short time later after he attempted to run from the scene. Charges are pending in the case.

Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

