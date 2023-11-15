Woman remains hospitalized, suspect denied bond in horrifying Mag Mile attack

Warning: the following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A woman visiting Chicago remains hospitalized with swelling in her brain after a suspect allegedly struck her in the face with a piece of wood stolen from a nearby coffee shop on the Magnificent Mile.

According to authorities, the attack occurred Monday in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

The victim was walking with an airline colleague when a man approached the pair. The suspect, who had allegedly stolen a log from a nearby Starbucks, threw the piece of wood in a “javelin-like” manner, striking the victim in the head.

Police say the victim was left unconscious by the blow, bleeding from her nose and ears. She was transported to an area hospital, where she is being treated for swelling in her brain along with a series of other injuries.

The suspect walked away from the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, facing charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. He was denied bond during a pretrial detention hearing, according to prosecutors.

According to court records, the suspect has extensive criminal records in both Ohio and Chicago, with more than 20 convictions in Ohio during the last decade.