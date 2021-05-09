Woman Killed in Mother's Day Hit-and-Run in South Suburban Posen

A 62-year-old mother and grandmother was killed in a hit-and-run on Mother's Day when a stolen car collided with her vehicle in south suburban Posen, authorities said.

Annette Odneal died in the collision, which occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at 147th Street and Mozart Avenue.

Odneal, who had retired in August, attended a church service moments earlier.

"My wife did not deserve that, it's Mother Day, it's Mother's Day... She did not deserve that. I just hope you turn yourself in," said O.B. Odneal, Annette's husband.

The suspect vehicle was said to be a Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 708-385-0277.