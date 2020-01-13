merillville

Woman Killed at NW Indiana Hotel

A woman was killed Sunday at a hotel in Merrillville, Indiana.

Authorities were dispatched about 1:05 p.m. to the Hampton Inn located at 8353 Georgia Street, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Betty J. Clavdio, 45, was pronounced dead at 1:58 p.m. and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Details about the cause of her death were not immediately available. Merrillville police could not be reached for further information Sunday.

Officials at the Hampton Inn declined to comment on the investigation.

