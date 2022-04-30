Woman Killed, Another Injured in Near North Shooting

A woman was killed and another injured after a verbal altercation escalated into gunfire on Chicago’s Near North Side on Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police, two women got into an argument with a man in the 300 block of North State Street at approximately 1:05 a.m.

The man then pulled out a weapon and began firing shots at the victims.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A second woman, 31, was shot in the left thigh and was taken to an area hospital, where she’s listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.