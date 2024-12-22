Woman killed, 3 children seriously injured when SUV strikes pillar in Garfield Park

One woman was killed and four others, including three children, were seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a pillar in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident was reported at around 1:27 p.m. on Sunday in the 4300 block of West Lake Street near North Kildare Avenue. According to police, five people were in a Lexus SUV, traveling westbound on Lake Street, when it struck a pillar.
A 30-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. A man of unknown age was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, according to police. Three children - 11, 13 and 15 years old - were also hospitalized with serious injuries.
The crash remained under investigation by the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigations Unit. No citations had been issued as of Sunday afternoon.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.