Woman killed, 3 children seriously injured when SUV strikes pillar in Garfield Park

One woman was killed and four others, including three children, were seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a pillar in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 1:27 p.m. on Sunday in the 4300 block of West Lake Street near North Kildare Avenue. According to police, five people were in a Lexus SUV, traveling westbound on Lake Street, when it struck a pillar.

A 30-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. A man of unknown age was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, according to police. Three children - 11, 13 and 15 years old - were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remained under investigation by the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigations Unit. No citations had been issued as of Sunday afternoon.