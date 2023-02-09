Woman in Custody After Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed in Edgewater Trying to Stop Attack

A woman is in custody hours after a good Samaritan was fatally stabbed while trying to stop an attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, police say.

Charges were pending in the case hours after the attack was first reported, police told NBC Chicago Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Chicago police detectives had been searching for the woman responsible for the attack, and an investigation is underway.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 11:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Rd, according to officials. Photos and video from the scene show police taping off the entrance to Foster Beach Apartments, located at 5250 Sheridan Rd.

According to authorities, the incident began when a female with a knife attempted to attack a man and a woman on the sidewalk. The victim, an adult male, witnessed the incident attempted to intervene, police say.

According to officials, a physical altercation ensued, and the female stabbed the male in the chest.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further details on what led up to the stabbing have not yet been released.