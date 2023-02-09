Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed in Edgewater After Trying to Stop Attack

A good Samaritan was fatally stabbed late Wednesday night after trying to stop an attack in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, police say.

According to authorities, Chicago police detectives are still searching for the woman responsible for the attack, and an investigation is underway.

The attack occurred at approximately 11:41 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Rd, according to officials. Photos and video from the scene show police taping off the entrance to Foster Beach Apartments, located at 5250 Sheridan Rd.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to authorities, the incident began the when a female with a knife attempted to attack a man and a woman on the sidewalk. The victim, an adult male, witnessed the incident attempted to intervene, police say.

According to officials, a physical altercation ensued, and the female stabbed the male in the chest.

The victim was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation, police say.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.