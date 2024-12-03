Woman dies in fire at abandoned Englewood apartment building

A woman has died after she was pulled from a burning apartment building in the Englewood neighborhood Monday.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the abandoned building in the 5900 block of South Morgan just after 10 p.m. Monday for reports of a fire.

Officers on scene discovered a woman who was engulfed in flames, and officers attempted to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived.

The woman suffered severe burns, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and an investigation by the Chicago Fire Department remains underway.