One woman was killed and another seriously injured in a hit-and-run as they walked out of a suburban restaurant into a parking lot on Wednesday night.

At around 8 p.m., the two women were walking out of the Square Celt Restaurant, located at 39 Orland Square Drive at the Orland Park Mall, when they were hit by a vehicle, according to a statement from Orland Park police.

The women were taken to Silver Cross Hospital where one of the victims, a 61-year-old woman, was pronounced dead, authorities said. Further details, including her identity, were not immediately available.

The other victim, a 54-year-old woman, remained hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.

Police said they are searching for the vehicle involved in the incident, but did not give details on the car or driver.

"If you are driver of that vehicle, we WILL find you," Orland Park police posted on Facebook. "You can turn yourself in at the Orland Park Police Department or call us and we will provide the transportation."

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police at 708-349-4111 or by emailing crimetips@orlandpark.org.