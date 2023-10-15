Logan Square

Woman critically injured in stabbing at Logan Square laundromat

By Matt Stefanski

A woman was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition after being stabbed at a laundromat on Sunday evening in the city's Logan Square neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 6 p.m. at Bubbleland, 2249 N. Milwaukee Ave. According to authorities, a 25-year-old woman was inside the business when an unknown man entered and stabbed her in the chest and both legs.

The suspect then fled southbound on Milwaukee. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital and reported to be in critical condition.

Information on a potential motive hasn't been released by police.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

