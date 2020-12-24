Woman and Boy Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run in Gage Park Identified

A 48-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were fatally struck in a hit-and-run Wednesday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

They were crossing the street at a crosswalk in the 3100 block of West 55th Street about 8:10 p.m., when they were struck by a dark-colored Chevy Malibu, possibly between a 2009 and 2012 model, that was driving west on 55th Street, Chicago police said. The car fled the scene.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and the boy was brought to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. They were both pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as Araceli Gutierrez and the boy as Giovanne Bucio.

Police believe the car has front-end damage on the driver’s side near the headlight assembly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit at 312-745-4521.