Woman, 61, Charged with Murdering Roommate in Calumet City

A woman accused of fatally shooting her roommate in Calumet City turned herself into police hours later in northwest Indiana.

Kim Barreto, 61, allegedly shot Pamela L. Burns Sunday morning in the south suburb, according to a statement from Calumet City police.

Burns, 45, was shot multiple times in an apartment in the 100 block of Oglesby Avenue, police said. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Barreto was gone when police arrived, but she turned herself in several hours later to police in Merrillville, Indiana, police said.

Barreto was extradited back to Illinois Wednesday to face a murder charge, police said.

She was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.