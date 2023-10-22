Witness exchanges gunfire with robbery suspects in Humboldt Park

Chicago police say a bystander exchanged gunfire with robbery suspects after he confronted them in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was standing outside his vehicle in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue at approximately 11:55 p.m. when he saw two men get out of a silver sedan.

The two men, armed with handguns, then approached another vehicle and pulled the door open, attempting to a rob a woman that was sitting inside.

Police say the bystander confronted the two men, who then opened fire. The eyewitness then returned fire with his own weapon, and the two suspects fled the scene.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No one was struck by gunfire, and officers recovered a weapon at the scene, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating the incident, and no further information was available.