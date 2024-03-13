With the Chicago River turning green this weekend, here's what to expect if you have outdoor plans

It's been a roller coaster couple of months in the Chicago area, with a seemingly never-ending weather whiplash making many residents forget what season it is.

With St. Patrick's Day weekend on the horizon, thousands across the region will head to downtown Chicago on Saturday to watch the Chicago River be dyed green.

On a day where weather may greatly vary from year-to-year, current forecasts from the NBC 5 Storm Team are predicting a mild and cloudy Saturday with highs near 60 degrees before a much chillier Sunday, with highs in the low 40s.

The temperatures mark a departure from the pleasant mid-spring temperatures the Chicago area has started the week with, with highs above 60 degrees on each of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Thunderstorms with a possibility of severe weather are expected to sweep through the area on Thursday, with a higher risk of weather in the far south and west parts of the region.

From there, mild conditions are expected on Friday with highs in the low 50s alongside partly cloudy skies.

While those heading to the river dyeing can expect cloudy skies, there's only a slight chance of precipitation this weekend, coming in at below 15% for both Saturday and Sunday.