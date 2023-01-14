Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says

While an Illinois resident didn't walk away with Friday's staggering $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, someone did win a hefty prize.

A person in the Chicago suburbs was among the 14 people in 10 states to win a sizable $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was sold in Evanston, at the 7-Eleven located at 847 N. Dodge Ave.

If you didn't win any of the top prizes, you still might want to keep your tickets handy.

One $20,000 winning ticket was sold in the Chicago suburbs, along with five other $10,000 tickets.

The tickets were purchased at the following locations:

$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website

$10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago

$10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove

$10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook

$10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen

$10,000 - Casey's General Store - 294 E. Route 60, Vernon Hills

Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize - the second largest in the game's history - was won by an individual who purchased a single ticket in Maine.

The winning numbers in the drawing are as follows: 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, with a Mega Ball of 14.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to the Illinois Lottery. Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize, the lottery advises.