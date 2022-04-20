Willie Wilson Chicago Gas Giveaway: What to Know, Participating Stations and More

Chicago mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson is holding a third gas giveaway this weekend, with $1 million in free gas being given to area residents.

The giveaway will take place Saturday in Chicago and in several surrounding suburbs, including Dolton, Hillside, Cicero and more, according to a list of locations provided by the Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation.

Here is what we know so far:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When is the Gas Giveaway Taking Place?

According to Wilson’s Twitter page, the giveaway will start Saturday, April 23 at 7 a.m. at 30 different gas stations around the city and suburbs.

Who is Willie Wilson?

Wilson, a well-known businessman and philanthropist that has previously run for elected office in numerous elections, jumped into the 2023 Chicago mayoral race on April 11 with a $5 million contribution to himself and a burst of goodwill generated by his gas giveaways.

It will be the third time Wilson has given away gas in recent weeks. He twice held gas giveaways in March, including $1 million worth through about 50 stations in and around the city.

Three years ago, Wilson won 13 of 18 Black wards, finishing fourth overall with 10.6 percent of the vote. In the runoff, Lori Lightfoot won all of those wards — and all 50 wards citywide —after Wilson endorsed her over County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

With a burst of good will generated by his $1.2 million gas giveaways, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson on Monday joined the race to send Mayor Lori Lightfoot into political retirement. NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Which Gas Stations Are Participating?

As things stand on Wednesday, there are 15 gas stations in the city of Chicago that are participating, along with 15 suburban stations.

Chicago Stations:

Amoco –

7201 North Clark Street

BP –

7600 South South Chicago

101 North Western

5201 West Jackson Boulevard

Citgo –

1345 North Pulaski

Clark –

1952 West Garfield

GoLo –

1958 West 47th Street

Marathon –

340 Sacramento Boulevard

Mobil –

2801 South Pulaski

603 South Independence Boulevard

The RUOX –

7051 South Western

Shell –

5230 South Western

Super Save –

48 East Garfield Boulevard

6659 South Halsted

11100 South State Street

With gas prices surging to near $5 per gallon in some locations, long lines were reported at four-dozen gas stations across Chicago and Cook County on Thursday, with $1 million worth of fuel given away by philanthropist and frequent political candidate Dr. Willie Wilson. NBC 5’s Lisa Chavarria has more.

Suburban Locations:

Berkeley –

5630 St. Charles (Shell)

Broadview –

1811 South 17th Avenue (BP)

Burbank –

5149 West 79th Street (BP)

Calumet Park –

11900 South Marshfield Avenue (Citgo)

Cicero –

5800 East Cermak Road (Mobil)

Country Club Hills –

18280 Crawford (Falcon)

Dolton –

667 East Sibley (BP)

Evanston –

1950 Green Bay Road (Mobil)

Hillside –

4804 Butterfield Road (Shell)

Maywood –

101 West Madison (Super Save)

Northlake –

300 East North Avenue (Sav-A-Stop)

Oak Park –

6129 West North Avenue (Shell)

Schiller Park –

9340 Irving Park Road (Phillips 66)

Tinley Park –

16701 Oak Park Avenue (BP)

University Park –

450 South Cicero (BP)

Are There Any Traffic Guidelines or Restrictions?

Residents are being asked not to line up overnight for the giveaway.

While new rules have not yet been released for this weekend’s event, several suburbs and the city of Chicago implemented various rules and restrictions at previous giveaways, with motorists having to get stickers to indicate their spot in line in the city itself.

Police and other workers were also positioned to help direct traffic around the sites.