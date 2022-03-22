Willie Wilson Gas Giveaway: Here Are the Rules to Pump Free Gas in Chicago on Thursday

With thousands expected at gas stations across the city on Thursday for businessman Willie Wilson's giveaway, Chicago officials released rules to ensure the events move smoothly.

At gas stations across the city, vehicles can begin lining up at 7 a.m. and each will receive a sticker indicating their position in line, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

OEMC noted, however, that cars may not start lining up prior to 7 a.m. All vehicles must also have a sticker to receive free gas.

Each vehicle can receive up to $50 worth of gas, OEMC said. Locations can expect up to 400 cars for an estimated four to five hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Traffic Control Aides and the Chicago Police Department will send officers to each participating location to assist in the flow of traffic, as Wilson's first giveaway last week led to major jams near a number of citywide gas stations.

In partnership with over 30 gas stations from around the Chicago area, the businessman said he will offer drivers free gas until his $1 million is spent.

Wondering where you can go to fill up your tank for free?

Here's the full list of participating locations:

Chicago Locations

Super Save - 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Amoco - 7201 N. Clark St.

Citgo - 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.

Citgo - 5103 W. Madison Ave.

BP - 501 W. 31st St.

Marathon - 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

Super Save - 11100 S. State St.

Super Save - 9452 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Gulf - 9901 S. Halsted

BP - 3955 N. Western Ave.

Amoco - 4401 W. Roosevelt Rd.

BP - 342 E. 35th St.

Shell - 6434 W. Archer Ave.

BP - 4401 W. 55th St.

Clark - 1201 W. 87th St.

Citgo - 5150 W. Chicago Ave.

Shell - 5230 S. Western Ave.

Clark - 4300 S. Union Ave.

Citgo - 6700 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

BP - 7601 South Chicago Ave.

Shell - 6129 W. North Ave.

Suburban Locations