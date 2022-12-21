Will Chicago See a Blizzard? Here's What's Needed For Those Conditions to Form — And Why Snow Totals May Not Matter

The entire Chicago area is now under a winter storm warning that begins Thursday and brings with it measurable snowfall, white-out conditions, winds gusts of up to 55 miles-per-hour and wind chill temperatures below 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the warning, which will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, "falling and blowing snow will result in white out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible."

Earlier in the week, the NWS referred to the storm as containing "blizzard-like conditions."

And while current forecasted snow totals of three to six inches may not seem impressive, "it's not just the snow," NBC 5 Meteorologist Paul Deanno says.

In fact, no amount snow accumulation is not required for a blizzard, or even "blizzard-like" conditions to occur, weather experts say.

What Are Blizzard Conditions?

According to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists, a specific set of conditions must be met in order for a weather pattern to be considered a blizzard: snow or blowing snow, wind gusts of at least 35 miles-per-hour, and visibility of a quarter-mile or less.

All three of those conditions must be present for at least three hours for a storm to be labeled a blizzard, NBC 5 meteorologists report.

According to NWS, a blizzard warning has "no snowfall accumulation criteria." Instead, it is solely based on winds and visibility.

Technically a blizzard warning has no snowfall accumulation criteria; it is based on winds and visibility. Regardless of the "type" of warning or advisory into which the Winter Storm watch is transitioned, travel will be nasty Thursday PM - Friday. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 20, 2022

"Regardless of exact snowfall," the NWS says, "strong winds will cause substantial blowing and drifting snow."

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph could also lead to power outages and ice-covered roads are possible as temperatures "rapidly fall" late Thursday afternoon and into early Thursday evening

From Thursday night and into Friday, wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero are likely, creating conditions ripe for frostbite to form.

According to forecast models, the highest snowfall totals of six inches and above are expected to be in Porter County, in Northwest Indiana, where a blizzard warning is in effecting beginning at 3 p.m. CT Thursday and continuing until 6 a.m. Saturday.

And though the Chicago area is not under a blizzard watch or warning, white out conditions and "zero visibility" are also possible, "making travel extremely difficult."

Power outages, wind gusts of up to 50 mph, and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero are all possible.

.Ground blizzard conditions: Even without major snowfall, strong winds lofting fresh snow can create treacherous travel due to near whiteout conditions, especially in open areas. Exposed north-south roads will be most susceptible to being drifted over with snow. #ILwx #INwx (4/5) pic.twitter.com/zpUM5OGoPH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 21, 2022

Blizzard-like conditions or not, many travelers and commuters may not be able to stay put inside.

According to the Illinois Tollway, and estimated 1.7 million vehicles are expected to use the tollway system on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service is warning travelers and motorists -- whether they're taking trip out of town or just down the road -- that travel conditions during the height of the storm could be potentially "life-threatening."

The storm comes amid one of the busiest travel times of the year. According to AAA, 113 million Americans -- 5.8 million in Illinois -- are expected to travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Wednesday and Thursday alone, the Illinois Tollway estimating that 1.7 million vehicles are expected to use the tollway system.

Expected Road Conditions

According to the National Weather Service, a combination of heavy snow and strong, 55 mile-per-hour winds could lead to blizzard-like conditions.

An NWS winter storm watch alert beginning as early as Thursday morning warns that "falling and blowing snow may result in white-out conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible.

"Travel conditions will likely rapidly deteriorate on Thursday AM through the afternoon from west to east," the NWS goes on to say. "A flash freeze may cause icy roads during the accumulating snow."

Additionally, power outages could come as a result of strong wind gusts, and roads are likely to "quickly become as ice covered as temperatures fall."

According to forecast model, wind chill temperatures could drop as low as -35 degrees, creating the potential for frostbite.

"Dangerous cold is still a hazard even when traveling," the NWS warns.

You can track Illinois road conditions here.

Metra

A Metra spokesperson tells NBC 5 that on Friday are expected to run on a Saturday schedule, with morning Express trains stopping at all stations.

"In very cold weather, switches can freeze and must be heated individually," Metra says, of its lines. "Snow plows are also used on tracks to clear the way."

A specific schedule for Friday will be posted Wednesday evening, Metra says.

City Plows and Winter Overnight Parking Ban

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation, which manages 9,400 miles of roadway says its fleet of than 300 snow vehicles are "fully prepared to respond to winter weather events."

"DSS is also prepared with 425,000 tons of salt," a press release from the city's Office of Emergency Management Communication says.

You can track Chicago's plows here.

Beginning Dec. 1, a winter overnight parking ban went into effect, which impacts 107 miles worth of streets across the city -- and is imposed whether there is snow on the ground or not. Winter Overnight Parking Ban" goes into effect, which impacts 107 miles worth of streets across the city.

Signage is permanently posted along the affected routes, the city says, and vehicles parked in prohibited areas between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be towed in an effort to keep the roads clear of snow and ice.

A map of impacted streets can be found here.

O'Hare and Midway International Airports

If you're flying out of O'Hare or Midway International Airports later this week, you might want to consider changing your flight, experts say.

"I would be proactive," said travel influencer John DiScala, who runs the travel website Johnny Jet. "Get on it now; save yourself a miserable experience. Stay warm. Stay home or in your hotel, then travel."

According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, approximately 2.9 million travelers are expected to pass through O'Hare and Midway International Airports between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2.

"We have 500 staff members who are ready to work 24/7, and 350 pieces of snow removing equipment," said Karen Pride, a spokesperson for the CDA said. "Lots of salt and lots of de-icer for the roadways. The airlines are prepared to de-ice their aircraft."

If your flight is canceled or delayed, there are actions you can take, but you may want to act fast.

"If you go to the airport and the flight keeps getting delayed and then canceled, all those seats that were going to be taken for a few days later are going to be gone," DiScala said.

As of Monday night, several major carriers offered changes to certain itineraries for no fee. Here's a breakdown:

American Airlines: No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23

No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 Southwest Airlines: No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23

No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 United Airlines: No change fee for scheduled flights between Dec 22 and Dec. 25

"If [airlines] are offering you a travel waiver where they will change your ticket for free, no charge, and put you on a couple of days later after the storm, get on it now while there are still seats available, if there are still seats available" DiScala said.

To check the status of your flight, head to the flight tracking website flightaware.com and simply enter your flight number. Flight tracking is also available on Midway Airport's website, as well as O'Hare's. Information about delays in real time can also be found on the Chicago Department of Aviation's website.

What to Do if You Become Stranded On the Highway

"If your car ends up disabled, try to move it as far off the road as possible," the Illinois Department of Transportation says. "Set your hazard lights to flashing, and hang or tie a colored cloth to your antenna, window or door."

Here are other tips IDOT recommends:

If your vehicle becomes stuck in snow, call a tow company. Be sure to know your milepost and approximate location. It is possible that you could be stuck in your vehicle for several hours

As part of your winter survival kit, you should have a tow rope with loops on both ends. If possible to be pulled out of the snow, use this instead of a chain, as those can more easily slip, become dislodged and potentially cause serious damage or injury

STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE. Do NOT set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter

Run your engine for approximately 10 minutes every hour or so to help keep the interior of your car warm. Turn on the dome light while running the engine to avoid draining the battery

When staying in the vehicle, be sure that the exhaust pipe is not blocked by snow

When the engine is running, crack a window for ventilation

Be sure not to waste battery by using the radio or the interior lights when the car is not running.

Additionally, if you are on an Illinois Tollway road, dial *999.

IDOT also recommends traveling with a winter storm survival kit, including items like a cell phone and charger, blankets, flashlights with extra batteries a first-aid kit, waterproof matches, jumper cables and more.