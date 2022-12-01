It's that time of the year again in Chicago -- and we aren't just talking about the holiday season.

December 1 marks the first day that Chicago's "Winter Overnight Parking Ban" goes into effect, which impacts 107 miles worth of streets across the city. The ban, which remains in effect through April 1, 2023, stretches through neighborhoods across Chicago, and imposes parking restrictions from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Signage is permanently posted along the affected routes, the city says, and vehicles parked in prohibited areas between 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. will be towed in an effort to keep the roads clear of snow and ice.

However, officials warn, the ban is enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground.

A map of the affected streets can be found here.

A separate snow-related parking ban across exists for another 500 miles worth of city streets, and is enforced when there is at least two inches of snowfall, no matter the date or time of day, authorities say.

"While the 2” inch snow ban is not activated often," a post from the city reads, "motorists who are parked there when it snows could receive a ticket or find that their vehicle has been relocated in order to facilitate snow clearing operations."

According to the city, both parking bans were implemented "to prevent recurrences of problems that happened in 1967 and 1979 when Chicago came to a traffic standstill due to major snowstorms."

How Much Will Towing Cost You?

Owners of cars that are towed for violating the ban will face a minimum towing fee of $150, in addition to a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per day.

Vehicles will be towed to one of two impound lots, located at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd. Motorists can also visit chicagoshovels.org or call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed due to the ban.

What City Streets Does Chicago Plow When it Snows?

According to the Streets and Sanitation Department, the city's first priority is to clear main routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The city's live snow plow tracker can be found here.