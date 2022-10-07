Why Was the Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Canceled?

Hours before he was set to hit the stage at the United Center, Harry Styles' concert was abruptly postponed, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans, many of whom had been camping for hours to secure their spot near the stage.

So why did Thursday's show get canceled, but the remaining concerts continue as scheduled?

Styles' concert originally scheduled for Thursday evening was ultimately rescheduled for Monday. Tickets for the postponed show will remain valid for the Oct. 10 date.

The venue said the concert was canceled "out of an abundance of caution." The reasoning given was "due to band/crew illness," but the United Center provided little details on who was sick or with what and Styles himself has yet to comment.

United Center officials confirmed in a social media comment that as of now, the remainder of Styles' residency at the arena will go on as planned this weekend, however.

While details surrounding the reasoning behind the cancellation remain vague, Styles himself was spotted out and about in the Chicago area ahead of the show.

Hours earlier, he had been trending for video showing his golf swing on a suburban course.

Sure his concerts are great but have you seen a @Harry_Styles stripe show? pic.twitter.com/kkD9VqpOii — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 6, 2022

Harry golfing in Illinois today - October 5 (via briguy820) pic.twitter.com/YtzcCCTYGC — HSD (@hsdaily) October 6, 2022

The remaining Chicago dates are Oct. 8-9, Oct. 13-15.