Why President Trump Won't Meet With Jacob Blake's Family During Kenosha Visit

Despite visiting Kenosha on Tuesday, President Trump doesn't plan to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer.

Protesters have marched in Kenosha every night since Blake’s shooting on Aug. 23, with some protests devolving into unrest that damaged buildings and vehicles. Blake, 29, was paralyzed as a result of the shooting, according to family members.

When asked why he won't meet with the Blake family, President Trump told reporters he decided not to take part, because the family wanted lawyers present.

"I thought it would be better to not do anything where there are lawyers involved," the president said at a White House press briefing. "I thought that was inappropriate."

The president said he did, however, speak with the family's pastor, who he called a "wonderful man" and said the two had a great talk.

President Trump didn't rule out the possibility of meeting the family in the future.

On Friday, the president broke his silence regarding Blake's shooting, but didn't say whether he believes the officer was justified.

"It was not a good sight," he told reporters. "I didn’t like the sight of it certainly. And I think most people would agree with that."

Despite being asked to reconsider by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Kenosha's mayor, the president is expected to visit the city Tuesday where he'll meet with law enforcement and survey damage, according to the White House.