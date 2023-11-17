Why are flags in Illinois flying at half-staff this weekend?

Those making their way around the Chicago area and the rest of Illinois on Friday may have noticed that flags were being flown at half-staff, a gesture reserved to honor those who have passed.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced on Friday that flags will be flown at half-staff through sundown on Nov. 20 to honor fallen Chicago firefighter Andrew "Drew" Price, who died in the line of duty on Monday while battling a blaze in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Price was a 13-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department and is survived by his wife, mother, parents-in-law and four siblings.

Monday, Nov. 20 marks the date of Price's funeral, which will take place at the Navy Pier Grand Ballroom with public visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

According to authorities, the situation unfolded just after 5:30 a.m. Monday when CFD responded to the scene of a building in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue, where they said a woman had called about a kitchen fire.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed "barely any smoke," but they sent some responders to the roof to "assist in vertical ventilation," 12th Battalion Chief Michael McCormick said during a press conference Monday.

More smoke began pouring out of the building, McCormick said, and with the help of additional engines, the group managed to evacuate the building and put out the flames.

"There was still hot pockets that we were searching around when the tragedy happened," said 12th Battalion Chief Michael McCormick.

That's when McCormick said a mayday call was made.

"We had information that firefighter Price had descended down a light shaft," McCormick said, adding that Price had been cutting ventilation holes in the roof of the building. "When we first got eyes upon him firefighter Price was responsive."

McCormick said firefighters had trouble reaching Price following the accident. Once crews were able to reach him by breaking through a wall, Price was given CPR at the scene and ultimately transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in "very critical" condition.

He later passed away from his injuries.

Price's death marks the fourth line of duty death the Chicago Fire Department has seen this year.