Nearly 86k pounds of prosciutto sold in multiple states including Illinois recalled

Approximately 85,984 pounds of sliced prosciutto ham distributed to multiple states including Illinois have been recalled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it did not undergo proper inspection, according to a press release.

The ready-to-eat product, produced in Germany, were sold under the "Stockmeyer" brand were shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, the release said.

According to the release, the issue was discovered when Germany’s Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety notified FSIS that the German producer of the meat produced a portion of the product "without the benefit of equivalent inspection" prior to exporting them to the U.S. for distribution.

Officials say there have been more confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

The recalled products are in 5.29 ounce plastic packages containing the words "Stockmeyer Prosciutto Product of Germany." Lot codes and expiration information can be found here. According to officials, consumers are urged to discard the product or to return it to the place of purchase.