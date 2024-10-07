Whiting, Indiana, home engulfed by large fire

Firefighters in Whiting, Indiana, were battling a massive fire at a home on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported before 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1800 block of Oliver Street, approximately one block away from Whiting High School.

Footage from Sky 5 showed one home heavily engulfed in flames, with plumes of thick smoke pouring out of the structure and flames shooting through the roof. Another building toward the rear of the structure also appeared to have caught fire, video from the scene showed.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured.

