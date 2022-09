Kelly to family medical leave list, Velasquez starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list prior to Sunday's series finale against the Tigers.

Lefty Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. The White Sox also named Vince Velasquez the probable starter for Sunday.

