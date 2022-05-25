White Sox' Joe Kelly Exits Vs. Red Sox With Apparent Injury

By Tim Stebbins

Joe Kelly exited the White Sox' game against the Red Sox in the eighth inning Wednesday with an apparent injury.

Kelly struck out Boston's Franchy Cordero in the eighth and appeared to immediately grab his left hamstring with his glove hand. He paced around for a few moments before a White Sox trainer met him at the mound.

Closer Liam Hendriks replaced Kelly for a four-out save chance with the Sox leading 3-1 at the time.

Kelly struck out both batters he faced, including Trevor Story looking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

