White Sox Home Opener Delayed Due to Weather

Chicago White Sox fans will have to wait a little longer to see the team's debut at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.

In a tweet sent shortly before first pitch was scheduled, the White Sox announced the game was being delayed due to weather in the area.

A new time has not yet been set for the start of the game.

The start of today’s game will be delayed due to weather in area. We are very optimistic to play today & will provide updated information as we receive it! — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 8, 2021

The team was originally scheduled to face the Kansas City Royals at 3:10 p.m. in their home opener on Thursday.

The lineup has been set in Thursday’s matchup with Lance Lynn getting the start for the South Siders.