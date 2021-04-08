Chicago White Sox

White Sox Starting Lineup Set in Return to Guaranteed Rate Field

Lance Lynn gets the start as the White Sox make their season debut on the South Side

The Chicago White Sox lineup has been set in their return to Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday in the team’s home opener against the Kansas City Royals.

The lineup is as follows:

1. Adam Eaton, RF

2. Luis Robert, CF

3. Jose Abreu, 1B

4. Yoan Moncada, 3B

5. Yermin Mercedes, DH

6. Yazmani Grandal, C

7. Nick Williams, LF

8. Nick Madrigal, 2B

9. Danny Mendick, SS

Lance Lynn will get the start in Thursday’s matchup. It’s the right-handed pitcher’s second outing in a White Sox uniform.

The game starts at 3:10 p.m. but has been delayed due to weather. It will be televised on NBC Sports Channel, with digital coverage and streaming on the MyTeams app. NBC Sports Chicago will also have full coverage of the game on their website, located here.

