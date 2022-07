White Sox Farm Report: June 30, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 30, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Colson Montgomery got on base again, Bryan Ramos and Blake Rutherford both launched homers, Norge Vera struggled in his third start with Kannapolis, and Lenyn Sosa had three hits in his AAA debut.

This and more in last night's recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (27-48)

FINAL: Knights 5, Durham Bulls 8 | Box Score

RALLY TIME!!!



Lenyn Sosa with his third hit of the game! It's an RBI single and we're within one run in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/fBb5RqF5X4 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 1, 2022

Micker Adolfo with an RBI single! pic.twitter.com/UWL3RKB7bO — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 1, 2022

It's a Blake 💣@BlakeRuth2 with a solo homer to get us on the 'board! pic.twitter.com/pJTbLll1oK — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 1, 2022

1st at-bat in his 1st Triple-A game = 1st Triple-A hit!



Welcome to Uptown, Lenyn! pic.twitter.com/wMjP7xcrfa — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 30, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (33-39)

FINAL: Barons 10, Chattanooga Lookouts 5 | Box Score

Moises Castillo smokes a double off the wall to bring in Popeye. 10-4 #Barons.They would win 10-5.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/uL0PqaoDW1 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 1, 2022

Dedelow Dee Da LOW, not Duh dellow.Killing me smalls. He singles and Sir Bello scores.9-4 #Barons. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/d6SfPZj3g8 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 1, 2022

Luis Curbelo again.He singles and Skoug comes in to score.#Barons up 7-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/OtreeuQ5vv — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 1, 2022

DJ Burt singles to bring in Sir Bello.#Barons up 5-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/oZwfYcAuwU — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 1, 2022

Ian Dawkins singles, Read and Dedelow score to cut the deficit to 3-2.#Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bIdmyKidzv — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 1, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (37-35)

FINAL: Dash 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 4 | Box Score

38 games. RBI single for Colson Montgomery drives in Duke Ellis. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/K6gID1HGer — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 1, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (30-42)

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

D.J. Gladney (1B): 2-for-3, HR (14), RBI, 2 R, BB

Samil Polanco (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

Norge Vera (SP): 2.2 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K 56 Pitches, 26 Strikes

Haylen Green (RP): 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Nick Gallagher (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Down East Wood Ducks 4 | Box Score

Arizona Complex League White Sox (7-11)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 4, ACL Athletics 7 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (10-9)

POSTPONED - RAIN

