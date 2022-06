White Sox Farm Report: June 21, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: June 21, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Blake Rutherford had a three-hit night, Lenyn Sosa and Oscar Colas both homered, and Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 30 games. Plus, quite a few promotions were announced across several levels.

This and more on our minor league recap from last night.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (25-42)

Mark Payton (CF): 0-for-4

Eloy Jimenez (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K

Yolbert Sanchez (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K

Carlos Perez (C): 1-for-4

Gavin Sheets (1B): 0-for-4

Blake Rutherford (LF): 3-for-4, 2B, 3B

John Parke (SP): 5.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K 97 pitches – 64 strikes

Kade McClure (RP): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

FINAL: Knights 0, Worcester Red Sox 5 | Box Score

RHP Declan Cronin was promoted to the Knights from the @BhamBarons!



📸: Southern Intrigue Photography pic.twitter.com/dCNyNStPo3 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 20, 2022

Blake is RAKING! 💪



It's a TRIPLE for @BlakeRuth2 in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/g4KOM9jAVs — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 22, 2022

Another nice diving catch by Micker Adolfo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/bMCLOoyv5Z — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 22, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (27-37)

D.J. Burt (3B): 0-for-4

Jose Rodriguez (2B): 2-for-4, RBI

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-2, HR, RBI, 2 BB, K

Yoelquis Cespedes (CF): 1-for-4, R, K

Luis Curbelo (1B): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 K

Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Sean Burke (SP): 1.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K 44 pitches – 27 strikes

Brian Glowicki (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Barons 2, Rocket City Trash Pandas 9 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (33-31)

Duke Ellis (LF): 2-for-5, 3B, RBI, 2 R, K

Oscar Colas (CF): 2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-5, RBI, R, K

Moises Castillo (SS): 1-for-4, RBI, R, BB, 2 K

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, 2B, K

Andrew Dalquist (SP): 5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K 91 pitches – 60 strikes

Karan Patel (RP): 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

FINAL: Dash 7, Hudson Valley Renegades 3 | Box Score

Oscar Colas brought the heavy lumber to the park today.#Dash tied at 1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/wZVpvF8WYr — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 21, 2022

Duke Ellis just misses a HR twice on the same hit.Power and Speed. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Hh7LHohLPJ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 21, 2022

Moises Castillo ties it up at 2 for the #Dash. Ellis scores. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/sxgkRtZ46w — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 21, 2022

Duke Ellis is a single and a double short of the cycle through the 4th.💣 #7. #Dash up 6-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gxOVss4ufJ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 22, 2022

Drew Dalquist gets the win for the #Dash tonight going 5.1 IP.He surrenders 3R on 7H and 1BB.He strikes out 7 Yanks farmhands. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/CT602stEom — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 22, 2022

Luis Mieses cracks an oppo double.Colas and Mieses score.#Dash up 5-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/hJRf5dXJMc — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 22, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (26-38)

Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI

Colson Montgomery (SS): 3-for-5, R

Colby Smelley (DH): 2-for-4, R, 2 K

DJ Gladney (RF): 3-for-5, HR, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Colby Smelley (DH): 2-for-4, R, K

Brooks Gosswein (SP): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K 86 Pitches – 48 Strikes

Zach Cable (RP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8 | Box Score

Movin' on up 💪⚾



Congratulations to RHP Cristian Mena & RHP Chase Plymell on their promotions to the @WSDashBaseball. pic.twitter.com/rXw2qo5AYT — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) June 21, 2022

#WhiteSox Prospect Colson Montgomery has now reached base for 30 games in a row! pic.twitter.com/OexuGQNxUk — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) June 21, 2022

Colson Montgomery on base again with this single.30 games in a row. CF’er Kevin Alcantara has a hose and throws out Wilber Sanchez at home.#Ballers down 3-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/jxSKunszTU — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 21, 2022

Wilfred Veras gets the #Ballers on the board in Kannapolis.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Az3vQNCrC9 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 21, 2022

DJ Gladney with a RBI triple.Montgomery comes in to score and briefly give the #Ballers the lead 4-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/pBdzlE14qD — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 22, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (6-6)

Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-3, 2R

Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-2, BB, K

Luis Pineda (C): 1-for-2, R, BB, K

Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-2, RBI, K

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, K

Manuel Guariman (3B): 0-for-3

Jose Jimenez (SP): 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Gil Luna (RP): 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 6, ACL Rockies 11 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League White Sox (8-5)

Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 0-for-2

Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-5, 2B, R

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-4, BB

Randel Mondesi (LF): 1-for-5, 3 K

Juan Oviedo (DH): 1-for-5, 2 K

Godwin Bennett (DH): 0-for-4, 2 R, 3 K

Jeremy Gonzalez (SP): 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Carlos Jimenez (RP): 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Ricardo Gomez (RP): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 3, DSL Orioles Orange 4 | Box Score

