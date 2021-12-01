Here Are the Streets Impacted by Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban

Chicago's winter overnight parking ban, which goes into effect Dec. 1, 2021 and will remain in effect through April 1, 2022, impacts 107 miles worth of streets across the city.

And if you're parked overnight between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on one of the affected routes, prepare to be towed — and shell out $150 to get your car back.

The ban is in effect whether or not there's snow on the ground.

Here's which streets across Chicago are impacted by the city's winter overnight parking ban

Signage is permanently posted along the affected routes, and the department posted flyers on cars parked on those streets this week prior to the ban going into effect.

If you get towed, how much do you have to pay?

Any car left parked on the designated roadways will be towed, and owners will face a minimum towing fee of $150, a ticket that will start at $60, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles will be towed to one of two impound lots, located in the 10000 block of South Doty Avenue or the 700 block of North Sacramento.

A separate ban on parking exists for another 500 miles of main streets in the city, and can be activated after the area receives at least two inches of snow.