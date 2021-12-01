Chicago winter weather

192 Cars Towed on First Night of Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban

Last year, that number was 232

After going into effect at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Chicago's winter overnight parking ban resulted in 192 cars being towed.

That number is down from previous years. In 2020, the number of cars towed on the first night of the ban was 232. And the year before that, it was 248.

The ban, which enforces no parking permitted on 107 miles of main streets between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., will remain in effect until April 1, 2022.

Signage is permanently posted along the affected routes, and the department posted flyers on cars parked on those streets this week prior to the ban going into effect.

If you get towed, how much will you have to pay?

Any car left parked on the designated roadways will be towed, and owners will face a minimum towing fee of $150, a ticket that will start at $60, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles will be towed to one of two impound lots, located in the 10000 block of South Doty Avenue or the 700 block of North Sacramento.

A separate ban on parking exists for another 500 miles of main streets in the city, and can be activated after the area receives at least two inches of snow.

