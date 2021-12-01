Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Goes Into Effect Wednesday — Even With no Snow on the Ground

Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect Wednesday and will remain in effect through April 1, 2022. More than 100 miles worth of streets across the city will be impacted — and if you're parked overnight on an affected route, prepare to be towed.

The ban, which enforces no parking permitted on 107 miles of main streets between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., goes into effect whether or not there's snow on the ground.

And even though December 1st kicks off meteorological winter, Chicago barely saw a trace of snow last month. Usually around this time, the city typically averages 1.8 inches of snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, December in Chicago is predicted to see above average temperatures.

There are fairly strong signals that suggest that overall temps the first few weeks of December will be warmer than average. That doesn't mean there won't be cold fronts & brief shots of near to below avg temps, but cumulatively the next few weeks look to be milder than average. pic.twitter.com/jYBRcYSbRX — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 30, 2021

Signage is permanently posted along the affected routes, and the department posted flyers on cars parked on those streets this week prior to the ban going into effect.

If you get towed, how much do you have to pay?

Any car left parked on the designated roadways will be towed, and owners will face a minimum towing fee of $150, a ticket that will start at $60, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles will be towed to one of two impound lots, located in the 10000 block of South Doty Avenue or the 700 block of North Sacramento.

To see which streets near you are impacted by the parking restrictions, visit the city’s winter weather website.

A separate ban on parking exists for another 500 miles of main streets in the city, and can be activated after the area receives at least two inches of snow.