Which Dog Breed is Most Popular in Illinois Cities? New Report Reveals List

In Illinois, the Cane Corso was searched the most in six out of eight major cities in the state

What are the most popular dog breeds in your city?

According to a new list from pet financial assistance site MyPetChild, three dog breeds stand out above the rest -- at least in Illinois.

The website looked at Google data to find the number of monthly searches for 284 dog breeds recognized by The American Kennel Club in 328 of the most populated cities in the U.S.

The data reportedly showed the Cane Corso, French Bulldog and Australian Shepherd were routinely among the most-searched for breeds.

In Illinois, the Cane Corso was searched the most in six out of eight major cities in the state, including Chicago, Elgin, Joliet, Springfield, Rockford and Peoria. In Naperville, the Golden Retriever was the most-searched breed, and in Aurora the Bulldog was the top breed.

Other breeds among the top searches included Boxers and Shiba Inus.

The search results aligned largely with the rest of the U.S., where the Cane Corso was ranked the highest for 91% of cities analyzed, the company said.

See the full results for Illinois below:

City in IllinoisMost searched dog breedSecond most searched dog breedThird most searched dog breed
AuroraBulldogCane CorsoBoxer
ChicagoCane CorsoFrench BulldogAustralian Shepherd
ElginCane CorsoFrench BulldogShiba Inu
JolietCane CorsoFrench BulldogAustralian Shepherd
NapervilleGolden RetrieverAustralian ShepherdCane Corso
PeoriaCane CorsoFrench BulldogAustralian Shepherd
RockfordCane CorsoFrench BulldogAustralian Shepherd
SpringfieldCane CorsoAustralian ShepherdFrench Bulldog

Similarly, the French Bulldog was recently dubbed the most popular dog breed in the U.S. from The American Kennel Club.

The American Kennel Club released its 2022 registration statistics in March, with the French Bulldog topping the the list for the first time in 31 years.

The Cane Corso and Austrialian Shepherd did not make the top 10 on that list, however.

