Which Dog Breed is Most Popular in Illinois Cities? New Report Reveals List

What are the most popular dog breeds in your city?

According to a new list from pet financial assistance site MyPetChild, three dog breeds stand out above the rest -- at least in Illinois.

The website looked at Google data to find the number of monthly searches for 284 dog breeds recognized by The American Kennel Club in 328 of the most populated cities in the U.S.

The data reportedly showed the Cane Corso, French Bulldog and Australian Shepherd were routinely among the most-searched for breeds.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In Illinois, the Cane Corso was searched the most in six out of eight major cities in the state, including Chicago, Elgin, Joliet, Springfield, Rockford and Peoria. In Naperville, the Golden Retriever was the most-searched breed, and in Aurora the Bulldog was the top breed.

Other breeds among the top searches included Boxers and Shiba Inus.

The search results aligned largely with the rest of the U.S., where the Cane Corso was ranked the highest for 91% of cities analyzed, the company said.

See the full results for Illinois below:

City in Illinois Most searched dog breed Second most searched dog breed Third most searched dog breed Aurora Bulldog Cane Corso Boxer Chicago Cane Corso French Bulldog Australian Shepherd Elgin Cane Corso French Bulldog Shiba Inu Joliet Cane Corso French Bulldog Australian Shepherd Naperville Golden Retriever Australian Shepherd Cane Corso Peoria Cane Corso French Bulldog Australian Shepherd Rockford Cane Corso French Bulldog Australian Shepherd Springfield Cane Corso Australian Shepherd French Bulldog

Similarly, the French Bulldog was recently dubbed the most popular dog breed in the U.S. from The American Kennel Club.

The American Kennel Club released its 2022 registration statistics in March, with the French Bulldog topping the the list for the first time in 31 years.

The Cane Corso and Austrialian Shepherd did not make the top 10 on that list, however.