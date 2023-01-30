Awards season is officially here -- and if you're hoping to watch the films nominated for a 'Best Picture' Academy Award on the big screen, you're in luck.

Beginning Mar. 3, Regal Cinemas theaters will show the 10 movies nominated for "Best Picture" for the 2023 Oscars. Screenings will run through Mar 12, and tickets cost $6 per viewing.

The following films were nominated for Best Picture for the 95th Academy Awards, and will be shown at Regal Cinemas locations for the theater's "Best Picture Film Festival" event:

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (2D and 3D showings)

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Here are the Chicago area locations where you'll be able to catch the movies:

Regal Bolingbrook, 1221 West Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, IL 60440

Regal Webster Place, 1471 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

Regal Lake Zurich, 755 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Regal Round Lake Beach, 550 East Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Regal City North, 2600 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

Regal Crystal Lake Showplace, 5000 West Route 14, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Regal Cantera, 28250 Diehl Road, Unit A, Warrenville, IL 60555

The 95th annual Academy Awards is scheduled for Mar. 12. Here's the full list of nominees.