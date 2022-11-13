When Will Chicago's ‘Official' Christmas Tree Be Lit Up? What to Know About its Upcoming Debut

Holiday tunes have begun on the radio, seasonal items have started popping up on store shelves, and some people have already started putting up and decorating Christmas trees.

The city of Chicago will soon follow suit by getting its own tree ready for the holidays.

This year's "official" Christmas tree, a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from suburban Morton Grove, will call Millennium Park home, as have the many "official" Christmas trees that have gone before it.

The tree left Morton Grove earlier this month and arrived at its new home. The gigantic tree will be adorned with lights and ornaments before its debut at the city's annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. This year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall of "Chicago Today," is set to start at 6 p.m. A pre-show is scheduled for 5 p.m.