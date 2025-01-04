When are taxes due? Here's what to know about 2025 tax season

With 2025 now underway, Americans will soon be receiving their W-2 forms to begin filing their tax returns for the previous year.

The new year also brings new changes to the tax code for 2025 that will impact filing as millions wonder when they need to file their taxes by.

Here's what to know about this year's tax season:

When can Americans begin filing their tax returns?

The IRS has not yet announced when tax return filing will begin, though typically that date occurs at the end of January.

Prior to that date, the IRS will open up their tax software for the year to allow taxpayers to begin preparing their returns, and the agency has also published a list of tips to help expedite the process, which you can find here.

When is this year’s tax deadline?

According to the IRS, taxes will be due on their traditional date of April 15 this year, with no holidays to interfere with that date.

How soon can I expect a refund?

According to the IRS, taxpayers who are eligible for refunds typically receive them within 21 days of filing if they use direct deposit, though it can take up to eight weeks for those who file with paper returns.

There are several things that can delay refunds however, including items that require additional review by the IRS. Those taxpayers who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit cannot receive a refund until mid-February at the earliest, as the agency has to give additional scrutiny to those returns.

Are there any noteworthy changes to tax returns in 2025?

One big change coming in 2025 will be the issuance of a form called Form 1099-K for taxpayers who received $5,000 or more through online marketplaces or payment apps like Venmo, Zelle, Google Wallet and other services.

According to the IRS, all income received through such sites is taxable, whether or not it hits the $5,000 threshold, and taxpayers will need to report that income whether or not they received the form.

More information can be found on the IRS’ website.