When does Six Flags Great America close for the season? Here's what to know

For those wanting to experience rollercoasters for a final time this season, you still have plenty chances to stop on by.

By NBC Chicago Staff

While summer might be the busiest time of year for amusement parks, many still operate well into the fall. And Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois' largest amusement park, is no exception.

For those wanting to experience rollercoasters for a final time this season, you still have plenty chances to stop on by. Six Flags Great America is open the following days before closing on Sunday, Nov. 3:

  • Thursday, Oct. 17 - 6 - 11 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 18 - 5 - 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 19 - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 20 - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 24 - 6 - 11 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 25 - 5 - 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 26 - 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 27 - 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 31 - 6 - 11 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 1 - 6 - 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 2 - 12 - 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 3 - 12 - 9 p.m.

Six Flag's signature spooky event featuring five haunted houses, Fright Fest, takes place each night the park is open through Nov. 3.

But that's not everything on the fall docket.

Its Oktoberfest Food Festival, taking place on select days through Nov. 3., offers craft and seasonal brews paired with a menu of German-inspired dishes on the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio.

