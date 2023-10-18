Six Flags Great America

When does ‘Fright Fest' at Six Flags Great America end?

By NBC Chicago Staff

Courtesy Six Flags Great America

As the leaves change color and temperatures get cooler, many in the Chicago area are looking to get their last dose of roller coasters and thrill rides for the year during "Fright Fest," the annual Halloween-themed event at Gurnee's Six Flags Great America.

The tradition at Six Flags parks is back this year, though time is starting to run out for those looking to head to Gurnee one more time before the end of the season.

Operating on a special schedule in October for Fright Fest, the park is closed most weekdays while opening on Thursday and Friday nights for the rest of the month.

The park is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on both Thursdays left in October, while opening an hour earlier on Fridays and closing at the same time.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both remaining Saturdays and Sundays, while opening back up on Oct. 30 and Halloween itself from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More information on this year's Fright Fest can be found here.

