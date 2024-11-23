When do the Bears play next? How to watch their Week 12 game vs. the Vikings

The Chicago Bears are coming off a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in what was the first of three consecutive divisional games, leaving the team on a four-game losing streak after starting the season with a 4-2 record.

While the country's attention will be on the Bears for their Week 13 matchup on Thanksgiving Day against the NFC-leading Detroit Lions, the club will look to break up their losing streak Sunday against the rival Minnesota Vikings.

Sunday's game marks the third consecutive home game for the Bears, who will look to earn their fifth win of the season ahead of a pivotal Thanksgiving matchup.

Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. local time, with the entire Chicago area able to view the game on Fox, with Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston slated to commentate the game.

Following the quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday for the Bears' Thanksgiving game, the team will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 14.

As for Minnesota, the Vikings enter Sunday's matchup against the Bears with a stellar 8-2 record, coming off three straight wins against AFC South teams after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Vikings will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 action on Sunday, Dec. 1 in Minneapolis.