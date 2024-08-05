When do Spirit Halloween stores open for 2024 season?

As the first day of fall quickly approaches, the chilly season's (arguably) biggest holiday isn't far away either.

So when can everyone get their hands on Halloween costumes, candy, decorations and more?

Spirit Halloween, considered a destination for all things Halloween-related, is already preparing to open its doors for the season.

Spooky shopping season has technically already started for some, especially those in proximity to Spirit Halloween’s flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, which opened its doors for the 2024 season on Aug. 1.

The company said the rest of its stores, which include over 1,500 locations around the country, will open in the coming weeks of August.

A variety of locations across the Chicago area are already open and ready for customers. Some of these opens locations include:

Southgate Market: 1101 S. Canal St., Suite 203

West Grand Avenue: 6655 W. Grand Ave.

Norridge: 7100 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

Hodgkins: 9270 Joliet Road

Downers Grove: 1556 Butterfield Road

Spirit Halloween stores typically occupy the retail footprint of other stores. For a full list of spirit Halloween stores, including those not yet open for the season, check here. All stores will be open by the end of August.