Halloween

When do Spirit Halloween stores open for 2024 season?

A variety of Spirit Halloween locations across the Chicago area are already open and ready for customers.

By Grace Erwin

As the first day of fall quickly approaches, the chilly season's (arguably) biggest holiday isn't far away either.

So when can everyone get their hands on Halloween costumes, candy, decorations and more?

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Spirit Halloween, considered a destination for all things Halloween-related, is already preparing to open its doors for the season.

Spooky shopping season has technically already started for some, especially those in proximity to Spirit Halloween’s flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, which opened its doors for the 2024 season on Aug. 1.

The company said the rest of its stores, which include over 1,500 locations around the country, will open in the coming weeks of August.

A variety of locations across the Chicago area are already open and ready for customers. Some of these opens locations include:

  • Southgate Market: 1101 S. Canal St., Suite 203
  • West Grand Avenue: 6655 W. Grand Ave.
  • Norridge: 7100 W. Forest Preserve Dr.
  • Hodgkins: 9270 Joliet Road
  • Downers Grove: 1556 Butterfield Road

Spirit Halloween stores typically occupy the retail footprint of other stores. For a full list of spirit Halloween stores, including those not yet open for the season, check here. All stores will be open by the end of August.

illinois news Jul 3

3 Chicago suburbs rank on report America's ‘Wealthiest Suburbs'

Business Jul 9

35 Mariano's, Jewel stores in Illinois to be sold in Kroger-Albertsons merger talks

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Halloween
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us