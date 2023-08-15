Many Chicago-area Spirit Halloween stores now open

Sure, it's only August, and there are still 39 days of summer left. But more than a dozen Spirit Halloween costume stores in Illinois appear to be open for business.

According to Spirit Halloween's website, at least 16 stores across the state, including many in the Chicago area, are now open for holiday shopping. At least one of those stores -- the Arlington Heights shop, located inside a former Old Navy store -- opened earlier this month, a Spirit Halloween employee told NBC Chicago over the phone.

Spirit Halloween operates 46 stores in Illinois, with at least 28 located in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, according to the store's website. Many Spirit Halloweens are located inside the buildings of large retailers that had previously closed its doors, including Bed Bath and Beyond, Office Depot, Sears, Marshalls, Carson's and more.

According to Spirit Halloween's website, the majority of its Illinois stores are scheduled to open in August. Some are listed as opening in September, and others are marked "Coming Soon."

Spirit Halloween did not immediately return NBC Chicago's request for comment.