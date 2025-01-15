Illinois' tax season start date announced by state officials

Officials have revealed when Illinois taxpayers can begin filing their taxes in the state, along with expectations on how long it will take to process refunds.

Tax season kicks off this month, with returns due by April 15 in both the U.S. and the state of Illinois, according to officials.

Here are additional details:

When can Illinois taxpayers begin filing their returns?

The Illinois Department of Revenue announced taxpayers will be able to file returns beginning on Monday, Jan. 27. That date coincides with when the federal government will begin processing tax returns, according to the IRS' website.

Illinois taxpayers are being encouraged to file their returns as soon as possible in order to expedite any refunds they can expect to receive.

How long will it take to receive a refund?

For those eligible for refunds, Illinois officials estimate that a properly completed return should be processed, and a refund delivered, within four weeks if a taxpayer opts for direct deposit. Paper checks could take twice as long to process, according to officials.

Are there new tax credits to keep an eye on?

In addition to filing dates, taxpayers are also urged to look into new tax credits they may be eligible for. The most significant of those is the new Illinois Child Tax Credit, which can be claimed by individuals and families who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit and have at least one dependent child age 12 or younger.

According to a study published by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, the bill would impact more than 800,000 Illinois households, reducing childhood poverty by 3.3% and lifting nearly 14,000 children out of poverty.

Where can I go for questions?

Anyone with questions can visit Illinois’ Department of Revenue website, or call 1-800-732-8866.