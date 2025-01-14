Wheaton street, commuter lot closed after crash knocks down power lines

Suburban Wheaton residents are being asked to stay away from a key downtown intersection after a crash knocked down power lines in the area.

According to Wheaton officials, the crash occurred near the intersection of College Avenue and President Street, knocking down power lines that have forced street closures and the closure of a commuter parking lot in the area.

President Street is closed in both directions between Crescent Street and College Avenue, according to Total Traffic.

In addition, Commuter Lot 10, located at the intersection of College Avenue and President, is currently closed, with commuters unable to get their vehicles out of the lot at this time.

Wheaton officials say commuters may need to arrange alternate transportation until ComEd can remove the power lines from the parking lot.

That lot services passengers who use Metra’s UP-West line, according to Metra’s website. There are no ongoing service impacts on the rail lines as a result of the power line issue.

It is unclear how long repairs will take, with officials only warning that the process could “take hours,” according to the alert.