Wheaton Police ‘Conducting an Investigation' Near Lincoln Marsh

A police presence was reported near a marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning as authorities said they were conducting an investigation.
Just before 9:45 a.m., Wheaton officials warned of a "large police presence near Lincoln Marsh west of Gary Avenue."
There, authorities were conducting an investigation. NBC's Sky 5 chopper was over the scene and captured video of officers in the area.
While the city said they was no threat to the community, details surrounding the reason for the investigation remained unclear.
"The Wheaton Police Department is sharing this information so the community is not alarmed to see police in the area," the notice to residents read.
