What's on ‘The Odunze Dog'? A look inside one of the new food offerings at Soldier Field

Week 1 in Chicago is quickly approaching as the Bears prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8, and fans in attendance will have a few new offerings to sink their teeth into.

The new offerings are being ushered in by Levy, who took over for Aramark as the official beverage and hospitality partner of the Chicago Bears heading into the 2024 season.

Among the most conspicuous of the new offerings is "The Odunze Dog," named after rookie Rome Odunze while serving as the receiver's "culinary introduction to The Windy City."

The dog is inspired by the "Italian combo," featuring a charred jalapeño-cheddar dog over a bed of juicy Italian beef, topped with hot giardiniera, cheddar cheese crumbles and a drizzle of Levy's secret sauce in a French roll.

The hot dog will be available at the concession stand located at section 134.

Among the other signature dishes being introduced this year are the "Bear Claw Pretzel" and "Bear Paw Donuts & Cookies," the former of which includes homemade beer cheese, whole grain mustard and cinnamon cream cheese icing.

As for the donuts and cookies, fans can expect vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and crushed toffee alongside the baked treats.

The Bear Claw Pretzel is available in suites and at the United Club South Market, while the Bear Paw Donuts & Cookies can be found at Miller Lite Midway and the United Club Bistro.

In addition to the new signature offerings, concessions at Soldier Field have been "completely reimagined" according to Levy, with items from Chicago classics such as Manny's Deli, Surf's Up and Freddie's on 31st all available inside the stadium.

More gameday information for fans planning to head to Soldier Field for a Bears game this year can be found here.